Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) opened at 12.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.90. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 327,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,949,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 338,094 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 61.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 102,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,040,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 38,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is the bank holding company for Valley National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments.

