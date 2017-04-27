Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 39,638 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 177% compared to the average daily volume of 14,286 put options.

Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU) traded up 0.35% on Thursday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,466,542 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. Utilities SPDR has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $53.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Purchase High Volume of Utilities SPDR Put Options (XLU)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/utilities-spdr-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-xlu-updated.html.

Utilities SPDR Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.