Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBP) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) opened at 17.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

