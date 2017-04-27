UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 698,955 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $308,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co now owns 5,586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 66,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) opened at 174.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.74 and its 200-day moving average is $158.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $128.53 and a 12-month high of $175.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. The firm earned $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post $9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $1,616,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,921,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,618,160.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,049. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

