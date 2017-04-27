United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.04.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.78 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) opened at 113.40 on Monday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $134.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. United Rentals had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post $9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Singleton B. Mcallister sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total transaction of $422,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total transaction of $605,535.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,151.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,822 shares of company stock worth $8,285,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $150,256,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,477,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,955,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,257,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 54.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,252,000 after buying an additional 357,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after buying an additional 123,858 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

