United Community Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (ucfc)

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ucfc) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.
United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) traded down 0.514% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.705. 27,065 shares of the stock traded hands. United Community Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $432.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.762 and a beta of 0.81.
United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company earned $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 million. United Community Financial Corp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Financial Corp will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.
In other United Community Financial Corp news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of United Community Financial Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,017 shares in the company, valued at $593,744.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,891.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Financial Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.
About United Community Financial Corp
United Community Financial Corp. is financial services holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Home Savings, HSB Insurance, LLC and HSB Capital, LLC. Home Savings is a state charted bank. HSB Insurance, LLC is an insurance agency that offers a range of insurance products for business and residential customers, which include, auto, homeowners, life-health, commercial, surety bonds and aviation.
