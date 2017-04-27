Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Uniqure NV (QURE)

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QURE. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a positive rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure NV in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.28.

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) opened at 5.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The firm’s market capitalization is $134.71 million. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uniqure NV during the fourth quarter worth about $7,089,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure NV during the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure NV by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure NV during the third quarter valued at $1,760,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure NV

uniQure N.V. (uniQure) is a gene therapy company. The Company is engaged in developing single treatments with curative results for patients suffering from genetic and other severe diseases. The Company is advancing a focused pipeline of gene therapies that have been developed both internally and through partnerships.

