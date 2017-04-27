Vetr Inc. Upgrades Under Armour Inc (UA) to “Strong-Buy”

Vetr upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UA. Jefferies Group LLC raised Under Armour to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market weight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) opened at 18.14 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Under Armour by 60.7% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Under Armour by 117.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Under Armour by 50.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 58.6% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 60,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 84,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

