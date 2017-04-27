UGI Corp (UGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corporation is a holding company that operates propane distribution, gas and electric utility, energy marketing and related businesses through subsidiaries. Our majority-owned subsidiary, AmeriGas Partners, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, conducts one of the nation’s largest retail propane distribution businesses through its subsidiary AmeriGas Propane, L.P. “

UGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of UGI Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UGI Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) opened at 49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. UGI Corp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.35%. UGI Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is an increase from UGI Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. UGI Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “UGI Corp (UGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/ugi-corp-ugi-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy-updated.html.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Beard sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $946,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $6,242,390. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI Corp during the first quarter valued at $1,861,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UGI Corp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of UGI Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI Corp by 18.8% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 103,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UGI Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $9,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About UGI Corp

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UGI Corp (UGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.