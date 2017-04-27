UFP Technologies (UFPT) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) have been trending positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UFP Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) opened at 26.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.52. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 5.68%. Equities analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

UFP Technologies, Inc is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies.

