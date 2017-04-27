UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $28.578 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $28,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 72.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 2,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) opened at 69.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $71.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm earned $893 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.07 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 83,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $5,827,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,345.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kalenka sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $2,777,269.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,851 shares of company stock valued at $18,077,337 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

