UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,090 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of W. R. Berkley Corp worth $26,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) opened at 68.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73.

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. W. R. Berkley Corp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post $3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley Corp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised W. R. Berkley Corp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

