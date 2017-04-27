L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of L3 Technologies worth $27,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) opened at 171.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average of $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.09. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $128.66 and a 52-week high of $172.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $160.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.21.

In other news, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $300,997.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph Dambrosio sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $1,344,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,528 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,253 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is engaged as a contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment (including modifications, logistics and maintenance), simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems.

