CSFB Initiates Coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Analysts at CSFB started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$5.35 target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$6.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) opened at 3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/turquoise-hill-resources-ltd-trq-coverage-initiated-at-csfb-updated.html.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (Turquoise Hill) is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is located approximately 550 kilometers south of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital city, and approximately 80 kilometers north of the Mongolia-China border.

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.