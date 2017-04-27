Tui AG (TUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tui AG (LON:TUI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102 ($14.09).

TUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tui AG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Panmure Gordon restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.51) price target on shares of Tui AG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Tui AG to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.30) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tui AG from GBX 1,170 ($14.96) to GBX 1,305 ($16.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tui AG in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Tui AG (LON:TUI) traded down 0.53% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1131.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,786 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,117.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,105.82. Tui AG has a 1-year low of GBX 813.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.49 billion.

About Tui AG

TUI AG is a Germany-based integrated tourism group that operates through five segments: Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Central Region segment comprises the tour operators and airlines in Germany and tour operators in Austria, Poland and Switzerland.

