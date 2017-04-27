TrueCar (TRUE) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.30

Media coverage about TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TrueCar earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

TRUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.09.

Shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) opened at 16.74 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $1.45 billion. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar will post ($0.02) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Neeraj Gunsagar sold 25,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $375,893.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,160.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc is an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company. The Company has a data-driven online platform, which features market data and analytics. The Company-branded platform is available on its TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It customizes and operates its platform on a co-branded basis for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for a range of enterprises.

