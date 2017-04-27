Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG) Receives C$3.74 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. National Bank Financial raised shares of Trinidad Drilling from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$4.10 price target on shares of Trinidad Drilling and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) opened at 2.22 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $598.39 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. Trinidad Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

About Trinidad Drilling

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates in the drilling sector of the North American oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through five segments, which include Canadian Operations, US and International Operations, Manufacturing Operations, Joint Venture Operations and Corporate.

