TriCo Bancshares’ (TCBK) Marketperform Rating Reaffirmed at FBR & Co

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)‘s stock had its “marketperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at FBR & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. FIG Partners raised TriCo Bancshares from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) opened at 36.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.98. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $55.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,282,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $24,235,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 377,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.8% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

