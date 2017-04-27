Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) to Buy

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares have been rising and have outperformed the Zacks categorized industry since Treehouse Foods reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2016 results, after a weak third quarter performance, as the company is optimistic about its acquisitions and plans to focus on integrating its recently closed acquisition of the Private Brands Business. Though the company expects the overall top-line growth for the industry to be relatively flat in 2017, it anticipates margin improvement to persist in 2017 and 2018 as revenues from most of the Private Brands categories will begin to stabilize. Further, the company is in the process of cutting costs and improving efficiency. However, input cost inflation and currency headwinds are likely to hurt profits.”

THS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) opened at 88.71 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $5.04 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/treehouse-foods-inc-ths-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $697,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dennis F. Riordan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 101.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,172,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,800,000 after buying an additional 2,097,880 shares during the period. Wedgewood Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $151,701,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $98,724,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,375,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,892,000 after buying an additional 799,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,040,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,083,000 after buying an additional 744,176 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, soup and infant feeding, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.