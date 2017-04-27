Investors Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) Call Options (TBT)

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) (NYSE:TBT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,443 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 990% compared to the average daily volume of 866 call options.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Y (NYSE:TBT) opened at 38.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Y has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/traders-purchase-high-volume-of-call-options-on-proshares-ultrashort-lehman-20-yretf-tbt-updated.html.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.