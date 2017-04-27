Investors Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) Call Options (TBT)

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) (NYSE:TBT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,443 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 990% compared to the average daily volume of 866 call options.
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Y (NYSE:TBT) opened at 38.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Y has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $42.72.
ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) Company Profile
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.