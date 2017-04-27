Traders Buy Tesla Inc (TSLA) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $558.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $522.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.62 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Tesla had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Tesla traded down ($3.68) for the day and closed at $308.71Specifically, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.11, for a total transaction of $683,833.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,010,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $150,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,791 shares of company stock worth $2,975,122. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $368.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Vetr downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.11 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $155.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.70. The stock’s market cap is $50.15 billion.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.26. Tesla had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post ($1.99) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

