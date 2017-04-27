Centurylink Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CTL)

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,539 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 610% compared to the average volume of 921 put options.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Centurylink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.27 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) opened at 25.87 on Thursday. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm earned $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 95.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Centurylink by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 16.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

