Insider Selling: Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Major Shareholder Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,184,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,798,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Harbor Master Investors Hadley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 78,233 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $2,847,681.20.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 49,650 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $1,754,631.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 37,350 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,380,829.50.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 140,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $5,026,000.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 532,300 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $19,530,087.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 161,400 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $6,049,272.00.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) opened at 36.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. The firm’s market cap is $1.42 billion. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 181.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Trade Desk by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

