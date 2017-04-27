TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) opened at 16.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $16.80. The company’s market capitalization is $344.41 million.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business earned $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “TheStreet Upgrades Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) to “C-“” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/titan-machinery-inc-titn-rating-increased-to-c-at-thestreet-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 142.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.