Timmins Gold Corp (TGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Timmins Gold Corp (NYSE:TGD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,048,110 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 711,837 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 669,839 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timmins Gold Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.73.

Timmins Gold Corp (NYSE:TGD) traded up 0.399% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.377. 554,455 shares of the stock traded hands. Timmins Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The company has a market cap of $134.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.808.

About Timmins Gold Corp

Timmins Gold Corp. is a Canada-based gold producer engaged in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of resource properties in Mexico through its subsidiaries, Timmins Goldcorp Mexico, SA de C.V. and Molimentales del Noroeste, SA de C.V. (MdN). MdN owns the San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico.

