Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Exar Co. (EXAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Exar Co. (NYSE:EXAR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exar were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after buying an additional 97,278 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exar by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after buying an additional 858,805 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Exar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,810,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 103,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalmar Investments Inc. DE boosted its position in Exar by 39.5% in the third quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 586,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 166,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Exar Co. (NYSE:EXAR) opened at 12.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $660.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51. Exar Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Exar (NYSE:EXAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Exar had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. Exar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exar Co. will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Exar in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on Exar from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Exar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Exar Company Profile

Exar Corporation (Exar) designs, develops and markets analog mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and sub-system solutions. The Company’s products are deployed in a range of applications, such as industrial, instrumentation and medical equipment, networking and telecommunication systems, servers, enterprise storage systems, flat panel displays, light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions, set top boxes and digital video recorders.

