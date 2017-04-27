Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 400 Shares of TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TeleTech Holdings were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeleTech Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeleTech Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) traded up 1.45% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. 65,623 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.80. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company earned $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.06 million. TeleTech Holdings had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TeleTech Holdings, Inc. will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from TeleTech Holdings’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.20. TeleTech Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TeleTech Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of TeleTech Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

