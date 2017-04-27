Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 610 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (PETS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Petmed Express worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PETS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 0.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 139.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 179,439 shares of the company traded hands. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petmed Express Inc will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

