Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Daktronics were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 154,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) traded up 3.27% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. 111,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $417.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 1.41. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Daktronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-buys-1200-shares-of-daktronics-inc-dakt-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Daktronics from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Daktronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.