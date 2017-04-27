THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) Receives Hold Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

TCRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on THL Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut THL Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) traded down 0.30% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,368 shares. THL Credit has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. THL Credit had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business earned $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that THL Credit will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 675.04%.

In other THL Credit news, insider James R. Fellows acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $157,300. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in THL Credit during the first quarter worth $135,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in THL Credit by 19.8% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 363,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in THL Credit by 11.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 105,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in THL Credit during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in THL Credit by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 301,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 77,804 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

