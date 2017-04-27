THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of THL Credit in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) opened at 10.01 on Monday. THL Credit has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. THL Credit had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm earned $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that THL Credit will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 675.04%.

In other news, insider James R. Fellows purchased 12,000 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $157,300. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 301,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 77,804 shares during the period. Omega Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 954.2% in the third quarter. Omega Advisors Inc. now owns 342,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 310,280 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 114,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

