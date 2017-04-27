Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $19.00 price objective on Party City Holdco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.29.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) opened at 14.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.85.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm earned $749 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.24 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 38.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in Party City Holdco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 1,040,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

