Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (PATI) Cut to C at TheStreet

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Patriot Transportation Holding (NASDAQ:PATI) opened at 20.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.06. Patriot Transportation Holding has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80.

About Patriot Transportation Holding

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc operates as a regional tank truck. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc Its business consists of hauling petroleum related products, and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. The Company operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

