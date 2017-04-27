The Medicines Company (MDCO) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines Company in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Medicines Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Medicines Company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Medicines Company in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Medicines Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) opened at 49.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.51 billion. The Medicines Company has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.21. The Medicines Company had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 96.44%. The firm earned $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post ($5.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/the-medicines-company-mdco-receives-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

In other The Medicines Company news, CFO William Bernard O’connor sold 25,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,193,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Medicines Company during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Medicines Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Medicines Company during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in The Medicines Company by 46.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Medicines Company during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

About The Medicines Company

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.