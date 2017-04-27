The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Receives $22.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
In other The Ensign Group news, VP Barry Port sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $70,416.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,873.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,475,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,968,000 after buying an additional 247,899 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Ensign Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) traded up 0.21% on Monday, reaching $19.08. 28,878 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.14 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.
The Ensign Group Company Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.
