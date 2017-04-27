The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Insider Cormac F. Miller Sells 750 Shares

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) insider Cormac F. Miller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,028 shares in the company, valued at $898,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) traded down 0.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.15. 114,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The Advisory Board Company has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.44. The Advisory Board Company had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 102.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Advisory Board Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Advisory Board Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Advisory Board Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Advisory Board Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

The Advisory Board Company Company Profile

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company offers subscription-based membership programs, software and data-enabled services. All of its programs are rooted in best practices and extends across four areas, including Best practices research, Technology, Data-enabled services and Consulting services.

