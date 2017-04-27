TFI International Inc (TFII) PT Lowered to C$37.00

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on TFI International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$29.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins reduced their price target on TFI International from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) traded down 1.22% on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 400,586 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. TFI International has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, formerly TransForce Inc, is engaged in transportation and logistics services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company’s segments include Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport and delivery of items across North America.

