Textron Inc. (TXT) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) opened at 47.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.61. Textron has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 104.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment is engaged in general aviation.

