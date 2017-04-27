Texas Instruments (TXN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Texas Instruments earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) opened at 81.11 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,914 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 471% compared to the average daily volume of 2,263 call options.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business earned $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post $3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.16 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.32.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $427,631.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,629.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian T. Crutcher sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,452,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,426,535.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,777 shares of company stock worth $57,924,191. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

