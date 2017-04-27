Tesoro Logistics LP (TLLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesoro Logistics LP (NASDAQ:TLLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tesoro Logistics LP is a limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined products logistics assets. The Company’s logistics assets are used to gather, transport and store crude oil and to distribute, transport and store refined products. Tesoro Logistics operates its business through two business segments: Crude Oil Gathering and Terminalling, Transportation and Storage. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Tesoro Logistics in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tesoro Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesoro Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Tesoro Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) opened at 55.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. Tesoro Logistics has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 29.59.

Tesoro Logistics (NASDAQ:TLLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. The company earned $319 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesoro Logistics will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/tesoro-logistics-lp-tllp-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is an increase from Tesoro Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLLP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesoro Logistics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesoro Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $17,283,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesoro Logistics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 152,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesoro Logistics by 3.4% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 187,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesoro Logistics by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 206,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter.

About Tesoro Logistics

Tesoro Logistics LP is a full-service logistics company operating in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments. Its Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the Bakken Region and Rockies Region.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesoro Logistics (TLLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Logistics LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Logistics LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.