Tesoro Co. (TSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tesoro Co. (NYSE:TSO) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $141.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Tesoro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut Tesoro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tesoro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Simmons reduced their price target on Tesoro from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Tesoro in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) opened at 80.07 on Monday. Tesoro has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.80. Tesoro had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm earned $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesoro will post $5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesoro during the third quarter worth about $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tesoro by 31.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,003,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesoro by 4.2% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesoro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tesoro by 43.9% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after buying an additional 112,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesoro Company Profile

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

