Tesco PLC (TSCO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.32) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 195.13 ($2.49).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) traded up 1.58% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 180.50. 23,561,557 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 14.72 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.87. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 143.08 and a 52-week high of GBX 219.40.

In other Tesco PLC news, insider Steve Golsby acquired 42,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £74,440.96 ($95,168.70). Also, insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($47,558.17). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 62,587 shares of company stock worth $11,219,400.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

