Teladoc (TDOC) Given News Impact Rating of 0.31

Press coverage about Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teladoc earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) opened at 25.75 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $1.40 billion. Teladoc has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 69.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc will post ($0.88) EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Teladoc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Teladoc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Teladoc from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other news, insider Michael H. King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,569.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $1,504,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,383.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

