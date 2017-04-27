Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CSFB

CSFB started coverage on shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Paradigm Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.23.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

