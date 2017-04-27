TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (FTI) Given a $37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) has been given a $37.00 price target by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) traded down 6.39% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,622,325 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (FTI) Given a $37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/technipfmc-plc-ordinary-share-fti-given-a-37-00-price-target-by-bmo-capital-markets-analysts-updated.html.

In other TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share news, EVP Mark J. Scott sold 32,000 shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,019,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,597.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard G. Alabaster sold 8,000 shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $250,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,479.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,140 shares of company stock worth $1,604,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 689,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after buying an additional 147,565 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 295.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,351,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,757,000 after buying an additional 1,756,327 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 46.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 143,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.