Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Maintains Position in Harmonic Inc (HLIT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its position in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 54,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) traded up 4.35% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 798,592 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company’s market capitalization is $478.64 million. Harmonic Inc has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The firm earned $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post $0.21 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-maintains-position-in-harmonic-inc-hlit-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,663.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bart Spriester sold 15,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $90,803.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,269.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,359. 4.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc (Harmonic) designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products, and system solutions. The Company has two segments: Video and Cable Edge. Harmonic provides technical support and professional services to its customers around the world. The Video segment sells video processing and production, and playout solutions and services to broadcast and media companies, streaming media companies, cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications (telco), and pay television (TV) service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.