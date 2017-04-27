Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Holds Position in Landauer Inc (LDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its stake in Landauer Inc (NYSE:LDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Landauer were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new position in Landauer during the third quarter worth $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Landauer by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Landauer during the third quarter worth $282,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landauer during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Landauer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Landauer Inc (NYSE:LDR) opened at 54.25 on Thursday. Landauer Inc has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $521.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10.

Landauer (NYSE:LDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Landauer had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Landauer Inc will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Landauer’s payout ratio is 56.99%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-has-144000-stake-in-landauer-inc-ldr-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landauer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Strong bought 43,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,268,492.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Landauer

Landauer, Inc is a provider of technical and analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure. The Company is a provider of outsourced medical physics services, and a provider of radiology related medical products. The Company operates through three segments: Radiation Measurement, Medical Physics and Medical Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Landauer Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landauer Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.