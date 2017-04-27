Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Continues to Hold Position in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its position in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNR. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) traded down 0.43% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 5,614,766 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $909.53 million. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 151.55%. The business had revenue of $271.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

In other Denbury Resources news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

