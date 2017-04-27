Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $135,000 Position in Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its position in shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Perry Ellis International were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 48.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Perry Ellis International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perry Ellis International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) traded up 0.52% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 83,979 shares of the company traded hands. Perry Ellis International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $320.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.68 million. Perry Ellis International had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Perry Ellis International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perry Ellis International, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $135,000 Position in Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-continues-to-hold-stake-in-perry-ellis-international-inc-pery-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PERY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

Receive News & Ratings for Perry Ellis International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perry Ellis International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.