Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,299 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $25,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5,014.7% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 739,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 725,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) opened at 39.61 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $689,384.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 192,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,573.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ting Y. Liu sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,712 shares of company stock worth $9,673,311. 6.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

